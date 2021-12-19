B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY opened at $33.95 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.