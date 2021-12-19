BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €75.00 ($84.27) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($69.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.47 ($72.44).

BNP stock opened at €56.17 ($63.11) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.06. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

