Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) versus StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Financial Review

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A StoneMor -15.84% N/A -1.19%

This table compares Boyd Group Services and StoneMor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StoneMor $279.54 million 0.92 -$8.36 million ($0.43) -5.07

Boyd Group Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boyd Group Services and StoneMor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 5 3 1 2.56 StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus target price of $252.78, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than StoneMor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of StoneMor shares are held by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats StoneMor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive. The was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About StoneMor

StoneMor, Inc. owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services. The Funeral Home Operations segment comprises of funeral home merchandise, which includes caskets and other funeral related items and service revenues, which include services such as family consultation, the removal of and preparation of remains and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. The company was founded on April 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.

