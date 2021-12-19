Braveheart Resources (RIINF) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Braveheart Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.44 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.14

Braveheart Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Braveheart Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 800 3533 3813 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Braveheart Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Braveheart Resources competitors beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

