Bridge Advisory LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

