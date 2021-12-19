BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 8.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.04. Approximately 7,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 107,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

