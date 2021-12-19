Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

NYSE BHG opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

