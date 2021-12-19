Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.