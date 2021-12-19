British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Head to Head Review

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

5.5% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares British American Tobacco and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.10 billion 2.41 $8.22 billion N/A N/A RLX Technology $585.40 million 10.35 -$19.63 million $0.14 27.86

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for British American Tobacco and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 6 0 2.86 RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 305.98%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19%

Summary

RLX Technology beats British American Tobacco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA). The APME geographical segment consists of markets in the Middle East merged with Asia-Pacific. The AMSSA geographical segment comprises of markets in East and Central Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa merged with the Americas region. The ENA geographical segment includes markets in Russia, Ukraine, Caucasus, Central Asia, Belarus, Turkey, and North Africa merged with the Western Europe region. The company was founded by James Buchanan Duke on September 29, 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.