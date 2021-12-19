Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Broadstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadstone Acquisition by 91.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Acquisition by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Broadstone Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

