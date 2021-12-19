Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.26.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.