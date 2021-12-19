Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.36 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

