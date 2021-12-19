Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.52. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $46.73 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

