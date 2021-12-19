Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.01. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,785. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.