Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

