Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

