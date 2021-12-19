Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.85 on Friday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.06.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

