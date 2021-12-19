Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.07. 2,666,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. Eaton has a one year low of $113.95 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.