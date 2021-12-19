Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,187. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

