Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

