Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 396,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

