Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 453,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,213. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $462.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.19.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

