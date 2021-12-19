Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 1,098,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

