Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Target Price at €3.41

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of EPA AF opened at €3.81 ($4.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.13. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

