Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $177.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

ARE traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $215.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,951. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average is $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

