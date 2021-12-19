Brokerages Set Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target at $76.83

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,058 shares of company stock worth $32,014,050 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 2,409,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,572. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

