Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $9.89

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

