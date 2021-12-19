Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) PT at C$59.09

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered their price target on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.64.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

