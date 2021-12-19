Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

