Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $104.20

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

