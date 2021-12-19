Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $70.75

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $14,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.