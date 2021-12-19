Brokerages Set Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target at $21.50

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,469,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $834,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

