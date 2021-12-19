Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

BAM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,213. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

