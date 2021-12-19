Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.72

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.72 and traded as high as C$74.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$74.29, with a volume of 944,138 shares trading hands.

BIP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

