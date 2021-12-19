Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,306,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.