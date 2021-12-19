Busey Wealth Management Acquires 3,904 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

