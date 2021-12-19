Busey Wealth Management Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Amundi acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

NASDAQ CME opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

