Busey Wealth Management Purchases 7,878 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.