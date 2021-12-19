Busey Wealth Management Purchases 958 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

