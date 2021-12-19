California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,400 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,714.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

