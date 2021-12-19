Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 63,086 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $22.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.