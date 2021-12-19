Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.94. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

