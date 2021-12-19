Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

