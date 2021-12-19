Canaccord Genuity Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.75

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roots has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.79.

Get Roots alerts:

TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.