Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$70.50 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CAR.UN opened at C$58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.48. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

