Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

GOEV opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Canoo has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.04.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Canoo will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 8.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Canoo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Canoo by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 20.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

