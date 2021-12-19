Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,317 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

