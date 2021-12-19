Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

