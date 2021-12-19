Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

IWR opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

