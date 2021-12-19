Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $79.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.